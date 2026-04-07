Cool morning & seasonal afternoon on Tuesday

Even though this morning has been a bit cooler than usual, we will reach mild temperatures this afternoon! The clear skies this afternoon will also help our temperatures to feel a bit warmer than the actual value.

Looking ahead to the latter half of our forecast, we have a switch-up ahead with a warmer pattern returning!

Headlines (WSLS 2026)

Our temperatures stand in the 30s and 40s right now, so you will want to grab the light jacket as you’re headed out the door this morning.

Temperatures Current as of 6:30AM (WSLS 2026)

We aren’t alone in the cooler-than-average weather! The Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and starting to reach into the plains will see temperatures as low as 20 degrees below average for this time of year. Here, closer to home, we will only see those temps about 5 degrees below average.

Bus Stop Forecast (WSLS 2026)

Even still, this evening we will fall below that freezing mark. Where the growing season has already started in portions of the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg Zones, we’ll need to cover any sort of sensitive vegetation. Freeze Warnings are in place for the shaded counties below from 12 AM tonight through 9 AM tomorrow.

Alerts (WSLS 2026)

If you are sick of the cooler temperatures, we will finally warm up this weekend with highs back in the 70s and 80s! Have a great day!