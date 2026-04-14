Record-Breaking Heat Tuesday

An April heat wave is on the way! Current temperatures are sitting in the 60s and 70s already this morning, and it is only going to get hotter!

Temperatures Current as of 10AM (WSLS 2026)

We aren’t alone, thanks to a ridge in the upper atmosphere keeping any and all precipitation much further to our north.

Areas shown in the red swath will see temperatures 15-20 degrees above average for this time of year.

Tuesday Heat (WSLS 2026)

We won’t just be above average, but record-breaking for our high temperatures! All zones will likely break or tie records. Be sure to hydrate if you are outside for long periods of time. This is going to be some of the hottest air we have seen all year!

Highs Today (WSLS 2026)

With the hot temperatures, wind gusts up to 20 MPH, and low humidity, we have concerns for fire weather today. Below shows who is in an elevated fire risk today, this is a 1 out of 3 on the SPC’s rating scale.

Be sure to stay fire weather aware! We are still included in the state-wide 4 PM burn ban until April 30th.

Fire Risk (WSLS 2026)

A heat wave will affect the area from Wednesday through Saturday. Barring a few isolated mountain rain showers today, our next chance of rainfall arrives with another cold front on Sunday.