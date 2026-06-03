Heating up BIG-TIME soon!

Intensifying drought conditions across Central and Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – The drought across Central and Southwest Virginia has been intensifying as summer approaches. While this year got a brief reprieve in mid to late February—thanks to melting snow and ice—the region quickly slipped back into dry conditions starting in late March. The latest data shows that by May, parts of the area had reached what’s considered an “extreme drought” or level four drought, and unfortunately, there’s been little improvement since.

The latest drought tracker is expected to be updated tomorrow, but with continued dry weather predicted, significant changes aren’t likely in the near term.

Extended stretch of sunny, warm weather—rain delayed until late weekend

If you’ve stepped outside recently, you’ve probably noticed wall-to-wall sunshine and crystal-clear skies. That’s high pressure at work, firmly in charge of the region’s weather since midweek. Skies are expected to remain mostly clear tonight and throughout Thursday and Friday, making for picture-perfect outdoor conditions.

Cloud cover may begin to increase by Saturday, especially from the west, but the chance for any rain holds off until late Sunday. Even then, the showers and storms will be hit-or-miss in nature so widespread relief from the drought is not currently in the cards. The chance for needed rain may continue into Monday but after that we’ll dry out on Tuesday.

Expected heat surge: several days with above-average temperatures

Get ready for a real summer surge: Friday and Saturday are each expected to top out in the lower 90s, and even Sunday is forecast near 90. After the weekend, look for a trend back down to 80 to 85 by early next week. Any cool down, however, looks to be short-lived.

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