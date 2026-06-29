Heat Wave Begins Tuesday

We kick of a stretch of hot and humid days today! Our high temperatures will reach into the upper 80s, with a few stray mountain thunderstorm possible later on.

10 to 10 (WSLS 2026)

While we are just a few degrees above average today, but that changes drastically tomorrow. As a center of high pressure moves closer, hot and humid air builds further in from the gulf. Triple digit heat will build in mid to late week.

Monday Setup (WSLS 2026)

Not only will air temperatures reach triple digits, but heat indices will easily rise from 103 to 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon. Please e sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you are outdoors for long periods of time and check in on your elderly neighbors.

Wednesday Heat (WSLS 2026)

Our heat wave continues through the 4th of July weekend and into next week. Try to stay cool!