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Law enforcement searching for man following attempted robbery at Amherst County convenience store

10 News Digital Team

Photo of the Amherst County suspect. (Copyright 2026 by Amherst County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Local law enforcement is searching for a man following an attempted robbery at a convenience store in Amherst County, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said.

ACSO said a man demanded money from a clerk at the Quik-E near South Coolwell Road in the Madison Heights area around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

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Authorities said the man appears to be around 5 feet tall. He was last seen wearing black clothing and a black face mask.

Surveillance photo of robber of Quick-E market in Madison Heights, Amherst County (WSLS)

If you have any information regarding the identity of this man or related to this incident, please contact Investigator J. Ferguson at 434-946-9373 or to call Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.