Another chance for rain, storms arrives Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. - Following some much-needed rain this past weekend, some of us may wake up to patchy fog Monday morning. Otherwise, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky during the afternoon. Temperatures top out in the 60s, before only falling into the mid to upper 50s at night.

More drizzle and fog will develop, as our next cold front inches closer Tuesday morning. This cold front, along with moisture being pulled up from the south, will give us yet another chance for rain.

Budget some extra time Tuesday morning, as rain may slow you down on your commute into work or school. Runoff flooding is possible, as some rain will be heavy through midday Tuesday. We also cannot completely rule out some isolated wind damage.

This is especially the case in areas like Lynchburg and Southside. The Storm Prediction Center has placed you under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather through early Tuesday afternoon.

We'll clear things out by Tuesday afternoon, turning colder at night. Areas of frost will develop then by Thursday morning.

As we head deeper in the week, we'll be tracking an area of low pressure developing east of the Rockies. The farther south this stays, the drier we'll be for high school football.

However, once this system pulls north it will drag Gulf moisture with it. This will give us the chance for more rain come next weekend.

Details, such as timing and totals, are still being worked out. This system is currently in Alaska.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.