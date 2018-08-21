Another powerful hurricane threatens Hawaiian islands

ROANOKE, Va - It was a little more than a week ago that category 4 Hurricane Hector was getting uncomfortably close the Hawaiian islands. The eyewall, the most powerful part of a tropical cyclone, thankfully stayed offshore. A little more than a week later, another powerful storm threatens paradise.

Hurricane Lane is currently a category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 mph. It expected to maintain Category 4 intensity at least through Tuesday night before weakening slightly as it closes in on the island chain by Thursday morning. While a landfall is not forecast at this time, it gets very close to the islands of Kauai and Niihau as category 1 hurricane.

Land-falling hurricanes are rare on the islands. There are a lot of close encounters by tropical cyclones, but the last hurricane to make landfall on the islands was Hurricane Iniki in 1992. Iniki made landfall as a Category 4 storm on the island of Kauai and is the strongest hurricane to hit the island chain. Storms typically weaken on approach to Hawaii from a number of meteorological factors, but like with any tropical system, it only takes one.

