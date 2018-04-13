Breezy & warm Friday; Heavy rain Sunday

ROANOKE, VA - We’ll jump right into summer as temperatures soar into the low-80s under mostly sunny skies Friday. The breeze won’t be as strong as it was Thursday, but a warm southwest breeze will still be with us through Friday. An increased fire risk will also be with us again today.

The weekend starts out dry and warm with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s. The weather looks perfect for the spring game in Balcksburg.

A stray shower could sneak into the region late Saturday night, but the bulk of the rain and storm chances hold off until Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front slices through.

This system has the potential to produce very heavy rain from Sunday evening through early Monday morning. A few strong thunderstorms with damaging wind may also be embedded. 1-3” of rain will be possible from Sunday into Monday with isolated higher amounts possible. Localized flooding will also be possible.

