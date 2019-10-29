Cold front to bring rain, wind and cold air mid-to-late week

ROANOKE, Va. - Clouds have begun filling in, leaving us in the 60s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday. Moisture continues to stream in, leaving the chance for scattered showers during the day Wednesday.

Then, a batch of heavier rain will be possible late Wednesday night into early Halloween morning, setting a bit of a spooky tone.

While there may be some passing showers during the day on Halloween, we'll need to keep close track of a line of more intense rain during the evening. This is forming along our cold front and will bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

Especially for areas near and west of the Parkway, this line may get in the way of your Trick-or-Treating between 6 and 8 p.m. Then, it will move to the east later in the evening.

Keep in mind that the exact timing may change by an hour or two, so stay up to date with us through the next two days.

Beyond that, colder air will ride in on a strong wind Thursday night into Friday. It won't be the werewolf howling, but the wind! Downed limbs and spotty power outages will be possible.

The wind will subside by the weekend, but the colder air lingers. Highs each day will be in the 50s, with lows at night in the 30s.

