Dorian continues churning offshore; afternoon heat continues here

ROANOKE, Va. - Hurricane Dorian has barely moved since Monday afternoon, wreaking havoc in the northern Bahamas. It is forecast to begin a turn to the north Tuesday, with impacts likely along the East Coast of the U.S. through Friday.

Here at home, impacts will be minimal. It will get windy at times Thursday and perhaps even on Friday, especially the first half of the day. However, rain chances are fairly low outside of maybe Southside.

We will feel some indirect impacts from the storm. Humidity levels will be fairly tolerable Tuesday and Wednesday, despite temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday and upper 80s to low 90s Wednesday. By Thursday, when Dorian is off the coast of the Carolinas, we'll start to feel the humidity a little bit more.

Despite the higher humidity, a wind out of the northeast will keep temperatures from climbing too high Thursday afternoon. Once Dorian moves away, we'll return to typical warmth and reasonable humidity levels.

Meanwhile, the tropics remain active. Two storms are developing near the Cape Verde Islands off the west coast of Africa, with another disturbance near the tip of Texas.

The next three names on the list for the 2019 hurricane season are Fernand, Gabrielle and Humberto.

