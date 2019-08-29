Dorian forecast to make Florida landfall as a Category 4 hurricane

ROANOKE, Va. - As of the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. update on Thursday, Dorian is forecast to make landfall on the East Coast of Florida as a Category 4 hurricane.

Dorian will spend the next few days strengthening over the open Atlantic Ocean, and is poised to be the second major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) to make landfall in the Sunshine State in less than a year.

In addition to high wind and storm surge, dangerous flash flooding is expected to occur in parts of the state.

VACATION PLANS

For anyone with Labor Day vacation plans to the East Coast of Florida, you may want to take a rain check if at all possible. If you plan on going to the Carolinas this weekend, you'll need to watch for increased rip currents and coastal flooding at high tide.

That's not to say you should cancel your plans in the Carolinas, but just be alert to the possibility of indirect impacts.

POSSIBLE LOCAL IMPACT

Here at home, our Labor Day weekend is rather untouched by Dorian. We may see a stray shower or storm, but we're mostly dry with seasonable temperatures.

Where Dorian goes beyond Florida is still very much in question. The high pressure system responsible for our nice weather Thursday will be the guiding force directing Dorian.

The weaker high pressure is over the north Atlantic, the farther north Dorian can come and possibly impact us as soon as Wednesday.

The stronger high pressure is over the north Atlantic, the farther south Dorian will go. That would delay any remnant impact (if any) until at least Thursday or Friday of next week.

Be sure to stay tuned for updates on the forecast, as we go through the next several days.

