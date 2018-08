Flash flood warning for Lynchburg extended; College Lake dam update

ROANOKE, Va - A FLASH FLOOD WARNING NOW REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 A.M FOR THE CITY OF LYNCHBURG.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR AMHERST, BEDFORD, CAMPBELL COUNTIES CONTINUE UNTIL 5:45 A.M.

The potential for more heavy rain returns later this afternoon, evening. A Flash Flood Watch for the potential for more heavy rain later today continues until 8 P.M. A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Turn around don't drown.

**Update from the National Weather Service through emergency management on the College Lake Dam:

* AT 259 AM EDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED THAT 4 TO 6 INCHES OF HEAVY RAIN THURSDAY EVENING HAS CAUSED COLLEGE LAKE DAM TO REMAIN ABOVE ITS CAPACITY, AND THAT WATER CONTINUES TO FLOW UNCONTROLLED OVER LAKESIDE DRIVE INTO BLACKWATER CREEK. AT THIS TIME, THE DAM HAS NOT FAILED, AND IS BEING CLOSELY MONITORED BY EMERGENCY PERSONNEL FOR ANY SIGNS OF STRUCTURAL FAILURE. THE THREAT MAY CONTINUE LONGER INTO FRIDAY, AND THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING MAY NEED TO BE EXTENDED. FLOOD WATERS ENTERING BLACKWATER CREEK FROM COLLEGE LAKE WILL CONTINUE INTO IVY CREEK BEFORE ENTERING THE JAMES RIVER. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... LYNCHBURG. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING STREAMS AND DRAINAGES...JAMES RIVER...BLACKWATER CREEK...WILLIAMS RUN...AND IVY CREEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...THIS REMAINS A DANGEROUS SITUATION! OBEY ALL ORDERS BY EMERGENCY PERSONNEL IF INSTRUCTED TO EVACUATE THE AREA DOWNSTREAM OF THE COLLEGE LAKE DAM. SHOULD A DAM FAILURE OCCUR, WATER ALONG BLACKWATER AND IVY CREEKS MAY RISE SEVERAL FEET WITHIN A FEW MINUTES, WITH VERY SWIFT CURRENTS. OBEY ALL ROAD CLOSURES AND DO NOT DRIVE YOUR AUTOMOBILE ANYWHERE WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. MONITOR THE LATEST CONDITIONS VIA NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS.

