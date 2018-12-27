Flood Watch in effect for Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va - The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a Flood Watch for Southwest Virginia.

It goes into effect 7 p.m. Thursday and continues through 7 a.m. Saturday.

Thursday will start off with some filtered sunshine but the clouds will increase throughout the day

Scattered rain showers and drizzle will develop near dinnertime.

The precipitation will be more widespread overnight and into Friday morning.

The heaviest rain will be accompanied with the passage of a "cold" front midday Friday.

Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches will be possible with the highest totals along and south of I-81.

The precipitation ends Friday evening but streams, creeks and river levels will continue to rise.

Saturday will be dry and we should see a few breaks in the clouds.

Highs are expected to top out in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

More rain is on the way to close out 2018.

