Friday to be at least 20° cooler than Thursday for many

ROANOKE, Va. - Lynchburg and Roanoke saw record heat Thursday, as highs reached into the middle 90s. Friday, however, will be 20-25° cooler for most locations.

The only exception to that will be parts of the southern Blue Ridge (Grayson, Carroll, Wythe), where you may see a little more sun this morning. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s in this part of the region.

The wedge will be in play, which also means an overcast sky for much of the day and patches of light rain and drizzle. While the overall coverage of drizzle and light rain is spotty, the better chance of getting wet looks to be near and west of the Parkway around the time that high school football games get started.

Don't expect this cool-down to last very long. As soon as Monday, we're back into the upper 80s and near 90° again.

Meanwhile, we'll be tracking what is soon-to-be Humberto. The forecast track is uncertain, as there is no clear center to the storm. Once that is established, forecast data should improve and we'll have a better idea as to where it goes.

Just know that the farther inland it goes, the wetter we'd be mid-to-late next week. The closer to the coast/ocean it goes, the drier we'd be mid-to-late next week. In either case, it looks like we'll cool back down.

