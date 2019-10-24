Frost for some Thursday morning; eyeing the next batch of rain

ROANOKE, Va - Jack Frost is doing some nose-nippin' Thursday morning, as temperatures start out in the 30s. Heading into the afternoon, however, highs rise toward 65-70°. The sky remains mostly clear overnight, with lows by Friday morning dropping into the low to mid 40s.

We'll rise into the 60s, as clouds gradually drift in Friday and Friday night. This will leave things just fine for high school football. Because of the clouds, it won't be quite as cold as last week's games.

These clouds move in ahead of our next rain-maker, an area of low pressure rising up from the Deep South. This will first dump rain over the Tennessee River Valley through Saturday.

High pressure north of here may wedge in just enough moisture to give us a) patchy drizzle through midday Saturday and/or b) a few showers north of 460 Saturday afternoon. It won't be wet all day Saturday, though.

The most widespread rain likely moves in Sunday morning. Exactly when this rain moves east of the area is subject to change by a few hours. At the moment, showers look to become less numerous throughout the afternoon Sunday.

This current forecast could either leave us racing under the lights at Martinsville, or leave things postponed until Monday. Make sure you stay with us for updates, as we continue to fine-tune the timing of this forecast.

Another cold front will move through next week and will play a role on Halloween. Its exact position is still being ironed out by forecast data. It'll either be cold on Halloween, or there will be some rain around.

Lots to keep track of over the next 7-10 days.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.