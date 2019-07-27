Heat and humidity return Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - Saturday will begin with a few areas of fog which will dissipate by mid-morning.

There will be more sunshine in the morning, and a few clouds will develop for the second half of the day.

Saturday afternoon temperatures will top out in the 80s with slightly higher humidity levels.

A few isolated showers are possible for the mountains in the afternoon.

Overnight lows will tumble into the mid-60s and patchy fog may develop late.

Sunday will be warmer and a bit more humid.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s to lower 90s under a mixture of sun and clouds.

It’ll be rinse and repeat for Monday and Tuesday with highs reaching into the mid-80s and lower 90s.

Showers and thunderstorms will return late Tuesday and continue through the middle of the work week.

