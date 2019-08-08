Heat continues; humidity drops slightly Thursday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - A front that passed through the area Thursday, while weak, should help to keep humidity levels in check Thursday afternoon. Even still, expect temperatures to peak around 85-91° (80s in the Mountain Empire, NRV and Highlands • near 90° Roanoke, Southern Shenandoah, Lynchburg, and Southside).

Another front inches closer by Friday. This should help generate a few stray showers after 8 p.m. Thursday in the Highlands. A few hit-or-miss showers and storms will be possible late Friday afternoon as a result of this front too.

As this front passes south, we'll notice perhaps an even bigger drop in humidity. That will especially be the case late Saturday into Sunday, which should leave things feeling more comfortable by Sunday morning.

Overall, the weekend looks great! Highs in the low to mid 80s, with the humidity not playing much of a role.

Enjoy it! The heat and humidity both come back in full force in the early to middle part of next week.

