Heat lingers, intensifies later in the week

ROANOKE, Va. - So far this year, the Roanoke Valley has hit the 90° mark 28 times. That's the most through mid-July since 1936. There are no signs of stopping just yet, either.

The only hope of cooling off now through the weekend will come in the form of hit-or-miss showers and storms.

Late Wednesday afternoon into the evening, the remnants of Barry pass through. This will help spark scattered showers and storms.

A couple stronger storms cannot be ruled out, given the heat and humidity around.

Once Barry's leftovers pass east, the heat and humidity only intensify. High pressure will sit over the eastern U.S., starting Friday, leading to (possibly) the hottest air of the year so far.

The heat index, or feels like temperature, will likely peak between 100 and 105° for areas like the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg/central Virginia and Southside.

We'll be putting out another article later Tuesday morning, going in detail on this next batch of heat in our region.

