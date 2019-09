OCRACOKE ISLAND, NC - Crews of engineers are working to repair several sections of NC 12 after posting a photo of the Route 12 roadway overnight.

Crews say damage on other roads isn't quite this bad in Hatteras, but warns locals to travel cautiously.

The Department says its working on picking up debris and the power grid as well as auto service.

