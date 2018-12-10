HISTORY MADE: Snowiest December storm on record in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - For some of us, we can say that today we witnessed history. We can confirm that's the case in parts of Roanoke.

The official reading for snow Sunday comes in at 15" in the Star City. In Downtown, there were reports of 10-11" of snow. That includes outside of the WSLS studios.

The official 15" report makes Sunday, December 9th, 2018, the snowiest December day on record in Roanoke. This moves past even the monster storm that moved through the area in 2009.

The old record for snowiest December day was on Christmas Day of 1969, when we received 14.6" of snow in Roanoke.

The 15" received Sunday is close to the average snow we see in an entire year.

We are putting together records for 23 other towns, and hope to let you know who else made history some point Monday.

