History made with Saturday's spring snow

ROANOKE, Va. - The snow is gone, but its impacts remain. Travel is difficult in the New River Valley as roads remain covered, especially side streets. Trees have been snapped and power is out for many in the NRV and Southside from the heavy, wet nature of the snow.

This latest round of snow has put parts of the area in the record books.

In Roanoke, the last two snows have made the top five for biggest snowstorms after the spring equinox.

Blacksburg and Danville both recorded top 5 snowiest spring days.

With 20.6" of snow so far this month, we have surged to our second snowiest month on record.

The snow will melt quickly as temperatures climb back into the 50s and 60s by the end of the week.

