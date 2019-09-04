Wednesday to be the hottest day of the week; Dorian moving north

ROANOKE, Va. - Dorian has started its journey up the East Coast, and will be a player in our weather at home the next few days. However, any kind of effects we feel from the storm will be fairly indirect.

A few rain showers will be possible late Thursday and early Friday mainly across Southside. While the wind turns gusty late Thursday and early Friday, it's unlikely that we see any damage from that. It's also highly unlikely that we see any flooding or severe weather, as Dorian will be positioned way farther east than storms like Michael and Florence of last year.

We will, however, see a drop in air pressure around the storm. This is especially notable for those of you that suffer from migraines, fibromyalgia, arthritis, etc. As the air pressure lowers, the fluids in our joints expand and cause discomfort/pain.

The lowest air pressure, and therefore the strongest wind and heaviest rain, is expected in areas east of I-95. This will result in flash flooding, along with tropical storm-force wind gusts in the red shaded areas below.

One other thing that Dorian will do for our weather is keep temperatures from rising too high Thursday. Wednesday, though, will be our hottest day of the week. Keep that in mind, as kids have after school practices in the heat of the day.

