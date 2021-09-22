Another Tropical Depression Forms In The Eastern Atlantic.. ...Expected To Strengthen Over The Next Several Days

Location 2030 miles ESE of The Northern Leeward Islands Wind 35 mph Heading W at 15 mph Pressure 29.77 Coordinates 33.9W, 10.1N

Discussion

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Eighteen was located near latitude 10.1 North, longitude 33.9 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue for the next day or so followed by a gradual turn to the west-northwest by Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast over the next several days. The depression is forecast to become a tropical storm by tomorrow, and could be near hurricane intensity by the weekend.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 4:52 Wednesday Afternoon, September 22nd

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 4:16 Wednesday Afternoon, September 22nd

Land Hazards

None.