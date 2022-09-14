Fiona Moving Westward Toward The Leeward Islands

Location 285 miles ESE of The Leeward Islands Wind 60 mph Heading W at 15 mph Pressure 29.68 Coordinates 57.5W, 15.8N

Discussion

At 200 AM AST (0600 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Fiona was located near latitude 15.8 North, longitude 57.5 West. Fiona is moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h). A westward motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected through Saturday night, with a turn toward the west-northwest possible on Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands tonight and early Saturday, and move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Slight strengthening is possible during the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 12:52 Friday Night, September 16th

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for, * Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla * Saba and St. Eustatius * St. Maarten * Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy, and St. Martin

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for, * Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra * U.S. Virgin Islands * British Virgin Islands

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests in Hispaniola should monitor the progress of this system. Additional watches or warnings will likely be required later today.

For storm information specific to your area in the United States, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside of the United States, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Tropics Models at 1:06 Friday Night, September 16th

Land Hazards

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected across portions of the northern Leeward Islands within the warning area beginning this evening. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area across the Virgin Islands on Saturday and in Puerto Rico late Saturday or Saturday night.

RAINFALL: Fiona is expected to produce the following rainfall totals:

Leeward Islands, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico: 4 to 6 inches with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches across eastern Puerto Rico.

Eastern Hispaniola: 4 to 8 inches with isolated maximum totals of 12 inches.

These rains may produce flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain. Considerable flood impacts are possible across eastern portions of Puerto Rico.

STORM SURGE: Localized coastal flooding will be possible along the coasts of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico in areas of onshore winds Saturday into Sunday.

SURF: Swells generated by Fiona are affecting the Leeward Islands, and are expected to spread westward to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today and Saturday. These conditions could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.