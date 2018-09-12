Isaac Losing Some Organization As It Moves Quickly Westward

Discussion

At 800 p.m. AST (0000 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Isaac was located near latitude 14.6 north, longitude 52.2 west. Isaac is moving toward the west near 17 mph (28 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next few days. On the forecast track, Isaac is anticipated to move near or over the central Lesser Antilles on Thursday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea Thursday night, and move into the central Caribbean Sea by the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Isaac is expected to be near hurricane strength when it moves through the central Lesser Antilles, with some weakening forecast afterward on Friday and Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 996 mb (29.42 inches).