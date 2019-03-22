International Space Station set to fly over Friday night

ROANOKE, Va. - The International Space Station, as it often does, will fly over our region Friday night. As it does so, you'll want to bundle up.

A one-two punch of cool air and gusty winds will leave you needing at least a jacket.

The I.S.S. will be flying over from the west-southwest at 8:46 p.m. Five minutes later, it will enter Earth's shadow slightly above the horizon. If you've never seen it before, you will have to look for a quickly-moving, non-blinking "star."

For most of us, the view should be a good one! A mainly clear sky is forecast for a good portion of southwest and central Virginia. However, there will still be some snow showers in parts of Bath, Highland, Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties.

There might still be some clouds close to the I-77 corridor and Mountain Empire as well.

