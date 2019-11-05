Late December wind and cold settle in later this week

ROANOKE, Va. - We may have just turned the clocks back, but we're stepping forward into wintry territory this Friday and Saturday. Before we get to that, we actually do have some pleasant weather through mid-week.

We start out each morning in the 30s, with highs Tuesday and Wednesday in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

More clouds roll in Thursday, with the chance for a few showers later at night into Friday morning. A few snow showers/flurries will be possible early Friday morning in Snowshoe, Mountain Lake and Whitetop.

Otherwise, the wind cranks and the coldest air of the season surges eastward.

We're talking wind chills Friday morning in the teens for some places west of the Parkway and in the 20s for most other locations.

The wind will calm down throughout the day Friday, but it'll still be very cold. That's especially as overnight lows dip into the low to mid 20s.

Bundle up for high school football Friday night. While it won't be windy Saturday, expect temperatures near 40 at the start of Roanoke's Veterans' Day parade. Highs will be in the 40s, as Tech kicks off agains Wake Forest.

We'll warm up a bit Sunday, before the next surge of cold moves in. This has us under the "Colder than Average" umbrella from the Climate Prediction Center through mid-November.

