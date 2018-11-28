LOOK UP: Venus to shine brightest next few mornings

ROANOKE, Va. - Venus is already the third brightest object in our sky, behind the sun and moon. From late November through December 3, Venus will appear at its brightest.

Reflective clouds on the planet are a big reason as to why Venus shines so brightly. In fact, the planet reflects nearly 70% of the sunlight it gets.

For perspective, Earth reflects only 30% of the sunlight it receives.

Through December 3, Venus will only be 25% illuminated by the sun. However, it will be closer to Earth in its orbit. That's why it will shine a little brighter than usual.

Be sure to look to the southeast and east shortly before sunrise these next few mornings.

