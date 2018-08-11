Saturday afternoon storms

ROANOKE, VA - Saturday morning rain showers taper off by mid-morning.

More showers and thunderstorms develop Saturday afternoon and the activity will be on a hit or miss basis.

An isolated strong storm containing gusty winds and very heavy downpours cannot be ruled out.

Localized flash flooding will be possible.

Highs are in the low to mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

Any activity that gets going, will fade away in the evening.

Patchy fog sets up shop Saturday night and temperatures fall into the 60s.

Sunday is nearly a carbon copy of Saturday.

Thunderstorms develop in the afternoon but expect better coverage.

