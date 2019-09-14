Saturday morning drizzle, afternoon storms possible

ROANOKE, Va. - Light rain and pockets of patchy drizzle will be possible Saturday morning as a cool wedge remains in place.

The wedge will slowly retreat and some of us will see a little sunshine Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will only top out in the 70s and lower 80s.

A cold front will approach the region from the west late Saturday afternoon.

This will bring showers and thunderstorms to locations along and west of I-81 into Saturday evening.

Conditions are dry overnight and lows will fall into the mid-60s under cloudy skies.

The clouds will decrease Sunday and temperatures will warm into the mid-80s.

Early next week temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Then, by midweek, highs will cool into the upper 70s.

