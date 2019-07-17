Scattered storms develop Wednesday; high heat beyond

ROANOKE, Va. - The remnants of Barry have really stretched out, implying that storms today will be more scattered than any tropical system from 2018. Still, anything that develops is feeding off tropical humidity. A couple torrential downpours area-wide cannot be ruled out. Localized wind damage is possible with any stronger storm.

As far as timing goes, storms begin to pop up between Noon and 3 p.m. Wednesday, with coverage of storms increasing between 3 and 9 p.m. A few leftover showers will linger in the mountains through about midnight or so.

Prior to any showers and storms Wednesday, temperatures will top out in the low to mid 90s in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside (mid to upper 80s in the Mountain Empire, NRV and Highlands). That isn't as hot as we'll get this week, though.

Combine that heat with the humidity, and you've got the heat index around and above 100° in areas close to and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway, especially Saturday.

