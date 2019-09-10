Seasonable Tuesday, followed by scorching Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. - Tuesday starts with clouds and ends with a partly cloudy sky by the afternoon. This leaves us with fairly seasonable afternoon temperatures and only a stray shower or storm in the mountains.

A front that gave Campbell and Appomattox Counties some severe weather Monday will lift north, allowing some high heat to settle in by Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

This will put afternoon highs within 2-5° of their record high for the day Wednesday.

Combine that kind of heat with unseasonable humidity, and you've got the heat index (feels like temperature) around 95-100° in parts of the area. This could result in fatigue and cramps, if you're not taking proper care of yourself.

This is the last thing you want to see when you need rain, which many of us do. This time last year, we were begging it to stop.

We could really use a good soaking rain, with wildfire season about a month away. Friday may not be a soaking rain, but it's at least the best chance of getting wet we have this week.

Our front drops back to the south, leading to less oppressive heat and an increased chance of showers and storms.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.