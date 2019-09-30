Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled for Roanoke, Salem, surrounding areas

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service canceled the Severe Thunderstorm Warning shortly after 4:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Roanoke and the surrounding areas that expires at 5:15 p.m.

Specifically, the warning covers the cities of Roanoke and Salem, as well as Roanoke County and parts of Craig and Botetourt counties.

At 4:08 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located over New Castle, moving south at 15 mph with 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail, as indicated by radar.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected, as well as wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

