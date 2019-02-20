Snow and ice totals from around the area

ROANOKE, Va. - *Disclaimer: These reports are "official" reports published by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg. Some of these reports may vary a little from what you've seen at your house."
ICE TOTALS
0.01" - Vesuvius
0.01" - Pulaski
0.10" - Gladesboro
0.10" - Covington
0.10" - Forest
0.10" - Stanleytown
0.10 - Boones Mill
0.25" - Bedford
0.25" - Wytheville
SNOW TOTALS
0.1" - Charlotte Court House
0.5" - Martinsville
1.0" - Moneta
1.0" - Oak Level
1.0" - Penhook
1.5" - Amherst
1.5" - Appomattox
1.5" - Lynchburg
1.5" - Rocky Mount
1.5" - Willis
1.8" - Burnt Chimney
2.0" - Christiansburg
2.0" - Evington
2.0" - Fincastle
2.3" - Forest
2.4" - Glasgow
2.5" - Buena Vista
2.5" - Covington
2.5" - Fairlawn
2.5" - Pearisburg
2.5" - Roanoke
2.5" - Salem
2.8" - Goodview
3.0" - Big Island
3.0" - Bland
3.0" - Chamblissburg
3.0" - Copper Hill
3.0" - Daleville
3.0" - Elliston-Lafayette
3.0" - Fancy Gap
3.0" - Independence
3.3" - Meadows of Dan
3.4" - Lexington
3.7" - Vinton
4.0" - New Castle
4.0" - Paint Bank
4.0" - Rockbridge Baths
4.0" - Wytheville
4.3" - Blacksburg
4.3" - Simmonsville
6.0" - Millboro
