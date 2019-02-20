Snow and ice totals from around the area

ROANOKE, Va. - *Disclaimer: These reports are "official" reports published by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg. Some of these reports may vary a little from what you've seen at your house."

ICE TOTALS

0.01" - Vesuvius

0.01" - Pulaski

0.10" - Gladesboro

0.10" - Covington

0.10" - Forest

0.10" - Stanleytown

0.10 - Boones Mill

0.25" - Bedford

0.25" - Wytheville

SNOW TOTALS

0.1" - Charlotte Court House

0.5" - Martinsville

1.0" - Moneta

1.0" - Oak Level

1.0" - Penhook

1.5" - Amherst

1.5" - Appomattox

1.5" - Lynchburg

1.5" - Rocky Mount

1.5" - Willis

1.8" - Burnt Chimney

2.0" - Christiansburg

2.0" - Evington

2.0" - Fincastle

2.3" - Forest

2.4" - Glasgow

2.5" - Buena Vista

2.5" - Covington

2.5" - Fairlawn

2.5" - Pearisburg

2.5" - Roanoke

2.5" - Salem

2.8" - Goodview

3.0" - Big Island

3.0" - Bland

3.0" - Chamblissburg

3.0" - Copper Hill

3.0" - Daleville

3.0" - Elliston-Lafayette

3.0" - Fancy Gap

3.0" - Independence

3.3" - Meadows of Dan

3.4" - Lexington

3.7" - Vinton

4.0" - New Castle

4.0" - Paint Bank

4.0" - Rockbridge Baths

4.0" - Wytheville

4.3" - Blacksburg

4.3" - Simmonsville

6.0" - Millboro

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.