Snowstorm dumps up to four feet of snow in Montana over the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - While some of us dealt with record heat this weekend, record snow was falling in parts of Montana. A powerful winter storm dumped anywhere from 1.6" of snow in Missoula to 48" of snow in Browning.

In Great Falls, they received nearly 20" of snow in just two days.

According to the National Weather Service in Great Falls, that's the second-highest two-day snow total in Great Falls on record. And that's not just in the month of September. That's for any time of the year.

Additionally, the 2-day snow total of 19.3 inches measured at Great Falls is the 2nd highest two-day snow total ever for any time of the year. The only winter storm to ever produce a higher two-day snow total occurred April 27-28, 2009 when 24.2 inches were measured. #mtwx — NWS Great Falls (@NWSGreatFalls) September 30, 2019

Now that the snow is stopping, they are left with some bitter cold. Temperatures have been falling at night into the teens.

Meanwhile, we are going to deal with more record heat Wednesday and Thursday of this week. After that, a sliver of that cold air from Montana will drop south into the eastern U.S.

We won't be nearly as cold as them, though. It will just actually feel like October by this weekend.

