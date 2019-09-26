Spotty storms Thursday afternoon; up-and-down temperatures beyond

ROANOKE, Va. - For a few of us, it's been two weeks since we've seen measurable rain. We're quick to get happy over any chance of rain, but Thursday won't offer the widespread rain we need.

A front moves in from the west, teaming up with some heat and humidity, to give us some spotty showers and storms after about 2 or 3 p.m.

These will start close to the Parkway and move east until about 6 or 7 p.m. While this isn't great news for our drought woes, it is good news for those of us with plans to go to the Bedford County Fair or the Foreigner concert in Roanoke.

Our front stalls south of here Friday, leaving temperatures a few degrees lower. This will also keep any shot of rain south of here.

Again, this is bad news for our drought but good news for Hokies fans going to the game Friday evening.

By the weekend, we heat up each afternoon. A different front nearby will trigger hit-and-miss storms, before another minor drop in temperatures by Monday.

