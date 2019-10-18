Storm in the Gulf will bring rain to our area this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Nestor will become the Atlantic's 14th named storm of the season at some point Friday, and is poised to make landfall as a tropical storm on the Florida Panhandle early Saturday morning.

Whether or not it gets a name doesn't really matter, as far as impacts go.

From there, it will move up the East Coast and will be close enough to give our area more needed rain late Saturday night into the first half of Sunday.

Most, if not all, of both the Tech and Liberty games will be dry Saturday. We'll just notice an increase in clouds during the afternoon.

It may start to get breezy Saturday night, as rain approaches the area from the south.

Exactly how much rain we see could depend on a subtle shift in the storm's track. That's why we have provided a range.

The farther inland this goes, the more rain we see. However, if a weak disturbance to the west can "pick the storm up," it would move farther east and give us less rain.

