'Tis the season for cool mornings and warmer afternoons

ROANOKE, Va. - In typical fall fashion, our mornings will start out cool and will be followed by warm and dry afternoons.

That's at least the case Thursday and Friday, as morning temperatures start out in the 50s (some upper 40s Friday morning) and then rise into the 70s by the afternoon.

We are tracking the first of a couple cold fronts for the next seven days. Cold front #1 will be to our west Friday, leaving us dry but warm during the day.

It inches closer by Saturday, leading to an increase in clouds and perhaps a spotty shower or two in the afternoon. It's unlikely that we see anything widespread, as this front lacks moisture and energy from higher up in the atmosphere.

All of that is to say that it'll be very nice for high school football action Friday evening, but watch for maybe a stray shower at the Tech game Saturday afternoon.

Our second cold front doesn't come in until the middle of next week. This one should have a little more umph to it. A few more showers are likely to develop next Wednesday. As this front passes, colder air will be able to move in.

It's possible that some higher elevations see frost develop on elevated surfaces by next Friday morning. That's if the wind can calm down and the cooler air can linger this far south beyond next Thursday.

