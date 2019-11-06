Tracking two blasts of Arctic air within the next week

ROANOKE, Va. - Enjoy the mild afternoons while you can, because they are in short supply over the next week. Wednesday afternoon's temperatures rise toward 60-65° under a mostly sunny sky.

By Thursday, we're tracking the first strong cold front of the next seven days. This front, however, doesn't have a ton of moisture with it.

While rain is likely in the Highlands and Western Greenbrier, it will turn more scattered as it moves east. This, as cold air begins to chase the moisture out of the area. That cold air will be enough for some snow showers around Snowshoe, Quinwood, Burkes Garden, Mountain Lake and Whitetop late Thursday evening.

For the rest of us, the cold air and a strong, northwest wind will make for an unpleasant combination early Friday morning. It will feel like the teens in areas west of the Parkway first thing in the morning Friday.

You can thank Alaska for this batch of cold air coming in.

Make sure you are bundled up (hats, gloves, scarf, thick jacket, blanket, hot hands, etc.) as you head to high school football games Friday. Sun and a calm wind Saturday morning should alleviate the cold a little bit at the Veterans Day Parade.

We thaw out nicely Sunday afternoon, but our next blast of Arctic air is not far behind. With its origins even farther into the Arctic, it's possible that we'll be even colder by the middle of next week. (So Friday may just be an appetizer.)

It's also possible that we see snow showers in the previously-mentioned mountain locations, with a few flurries otherwise late Monday night into Tuesday. However, this once again looks to be an example of cold, Arctic air chasing the moisture out of the area.

All aboard the temperature roller coaster!

