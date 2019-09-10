Tuesday marks climatological peak of Atlantic hurricane season

ROANOKE, Va. - On the heels of Dorian, September 10 marks the climatological peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin (Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico). If you look back at 2018, this was around the time that Florence was making a very slow approach on the East Coast.

Currently, there are three storms of interest in the Atlantic. None of these, at the moment, have a high probability of becoming a named storm.

In fact, any storm that develops near the East Coast will have to battle against recently-cooled water thanks to Dorian. That's especially the case near and north of the Bahamas, where Dorian sat for over a day.

Regardless, experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are forecasting a near-to-above average hurricane season still.

There have been a total of seven named storms already in the Atlantic Basin, with Barry and Dorian each making a U.S. landfall.

Hurricane season runs through November 30, with some notable storms having occurred in October. Within the last decade, Sandy and Michael both come to mind.

This is why it's best to be weather aware of the inland impacts, such as flooding and mudslides, even after Tuesday's climatological peak.

