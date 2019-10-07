Warmer than the weekend; rain arrives late for parts of the area

ROANOKE, Va. - After record-breaking heat last week and a cool-down this past weekend, temperatures bounce back a little on Monday. Highs will be around 70-76° west of the Parkway, but warmer east.

This goes to show that we're actually dry for a large chunk of the day Monday. It's not until after 4 p.m. that we see rain moving into the Mountain Empire, New River Valley and Highlands.

This is with a cold front that will moving through our area later today from west to east.

We stand the chance of getting wet in Floyd, Franklin, Roanoke, Bedford and Botetourt Counties. However, that chance is lesser than in areas to the west.

After our cold front passes through, high pressure to the north and low pressure offshore will wedge in some cooler air and clouds Tuesday. Temperatures will be steady, if not falling, throughout the day.

Any chance of remnant showers will mostly be west of the Parkway. If low pressure can stay close enough to the coast, we may see a few showers around Southside by the afternoon.

