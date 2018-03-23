Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - Winter storm warning in effect from 8AM Saturday until noon Sunday for the Roanoke Valley and NRV. Winter weather advisory in effect from 8AM Saturday until noon Sunday for Martinsville, Danville, Lynchburg and Covington.

The heaviest snow area wide will come in the late afternoon to early evening.

The heaviest, most intense band with this storm will only be about a a county or two wide, Expect a sharp drop-off in snow amounts from the heaviest in the NRV to the lowest in the Highlands. A 25 mile shift in the track will have huge implications on the forecast.

**MOST of the snow will accumulate on grassy surfaces like previous storms. The best chance for the snow to stick on the roads will be in the NRV.**

Most of this should be out of here by race time in Martinsville Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.