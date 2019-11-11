Wintry weather and frigid air Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. - A strong cold front is racing across the county and it is expected to push into southwest Virginia near midnight tonight.

Rain showers will be out ahead of this cold front, then change to snow for the mountains overnight as much colder air surges into the region.

Areas east of the Parkway are looking at mainly scattered light rain showers in the morning with a few snowflakes mixing in from time to time.

A few flurries/light snow showers are possible east of the Parkway late in the morning before the precipitation ends near lunchtime Tuesday.

Accumulating snowfall will be confined to the western slopes, and perhaps even for the higher elevations of the southern Blue Ridge.

Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day Tuesday thanks to a strong and gusty northwest wind.

Tuesday afternoon thermometer readings will mostly be in the 20s and lower 30s under clearing skies.

It will be breezy Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

As a result, wind chills will be in the single digits and teens for most locations across southwest Virginia.

Subzero wind chills will be possible for the western slopes Wednesday morning.

High temperatures will be in record-breaking territory Wednesday afternoon with most locations struggling in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

The mountains could be looking at highs in the 20s.

Warmer air will gradually filter back into the region Thursday with highs reaching into the 40s.

We should be in the 50s by the end of the work week.

