FAFSA application is open for early testing. Here's what to know.

FILE - FAFSA website is seen on Adjovi Golo's laptop at DePaul University in Chicago, Aug. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

NEW YORK – The Free Application for Federal Student Aid for the 2026-27 school year has opened for a limited number of students as part of a beta test, the Department of Education says.

The department is rolling out two beta testing phases before the application is fully available to everyone in October. At first, the FAFSA form will be available for a small number of students and families, chosen via existing partnerships with community organizations and schools.

“We're using this time to monitor a limited number of FAFSA submissions to ensure our systems are performing as expected,” the department said on Monday.

In September, students will be able to request participation in the second phase of beta testing. Participation will be limited, so not everyone will be accepted, said the Education Department.

Here's what you need to know.

How does the FAFSA work?

The FAFSA is a free government application that uses students’ and their families’ financial information to determine whether they can get financial aid from the federal government to pay for college.

The application will send a student’s financial information to the schools they are interested in attending. The amount of financial aid a student receives depends on each institution.

The application is also used to determine eligibility for other federal student aid programs, like work-study and loans, as well as state and school aid. Sometimes, private, merit-based scholarships also require FAFSA information to determine if a student qualifies.

When will the 2026-2027 FAFSA be available?

The 2026–27 FAFSA form will be available to everyone by Oct. 1. The deadline to submit the FAFSA form is June 30, 2026.

How can I prepare to fill out the FAFSA form?

Students can start preparing to fill out the FAFSA now so they can complete it as soon as it’s available. The first step in the process is to create a studentaid.gov account and gather the following documents.

—Social Security number

—Driver’s license number

—Alien registration number, if you are not a U.S. citizen

—Federal income tax returns, W-2s and other records of money earned

—Bank statements and records of investments

—Records of untaxed income

Who should fill out the FAFSA?

Anyone planning to attend college next year should fill out the form. Both first-time college students and returning students can apply for the FAFSA.

Students and parents can use the federal student aid estimator to get an early approximation of their financial package.

The Associated Press receives support from Charles Schwab Foundation for educational and explanatory reporting to improve financial literacy. The independent foundation is separate from Charles Schwab and Co. Inc. The AP is solely responsible for its journalism.