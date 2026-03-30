Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
53º
Join Insider
Trending
Campbell Court Elementary School’s Michelle Fulcher earns Education Impact Award for March
Two hospitalized after two pickup trucks involved in head-on crash in Carroll County
Spain says it has closed its airspace to US planes involved in the Iran war
The Current

Business

Sysco expands into high-margin restaurant segment with $29 billion deal

Associated Press

FILE - Specialist John McNierney works at the post that handles Sysco, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, June 29, 2015. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file) (Richard Drew, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NEW YORK – Sysco, the nation's largest food distributor, will acquire supplier Restaurant Depot in a deal worth more than $29 billion.

The acquisition would create a closer link between Sysco and customers that rely on Restaurant Depot for supplies needed quickly in an industry segment known as “cash-and-carry wholesale.”

Recommended Videos

Sysco, based in Houston, serves more than 700,000 restaurants, hospitals, schools, hotels, supplying them with everything from butter and eggs to napkins. Those goods are typically acquired on a regular basis to cover items that these locations know they'll need.

Restaurant Depot offers memberships to mom-and-pop restaurants and other businesses, giving them access to warehouses stocked with supplies for when they run short of what they've purchased from suppliers like Sysco.

It is a fast growing and high-margin segment that will likely mean thousands of restaurants will rely increasingly on Sysco for day-to-day needs.

Restaurant Depot shareholders will receive $21.6 billion in cash and 91.5 million Sysco shares. Based on Sysco’s closing share price of $81.80 as of March 27, 2026, the deal has an enterprise value of about $29.1 billion.

Restaurant Depot was founded in Brooklyn in 1976. The family run business then known as Jetro Restaurant Depot, has become the nation's largest cash-and-carry wholesaler.

The boards of both companies have approved the acquisition, but it would still need regulatory approval.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.