Rutgers University withdraws invite to a graduation speaker over his criticism of Israel

FILE - Lights glow in Rutgers University's Old Queens building, April 4, 2013, in New Brunswick, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

NEW YORK – Rutgers University has canceled a planned graduation speech by business leader Rami Elghandour after some students raised concerns about his criticism of Israel on social media.

Elghandour, the CEO of biotech company Arcellx and an alumnus of the New Jersey university, had been set to give the May 15 convocation address at the Rutgers School of Engineering.

Recommended Videos

That invitation was rescinded after the university learned that "some graduating students would not attend their graduation ceremony due to concerns about the invited speaker’s social media posts,” a Rutgers spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson declined to specify the offending posts, but confirmed they were focused on Israel. Elghandour did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Elghandour frequently shares news articles and footage of violence in Gaza and the West Bank, along with his own commentary accusing Israel of committing war crimes and upholding a system of apartheid.

He also served as the executive producer of the “The Voice of Hind Rajab,” a documentary about a 5-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed by Israeli Defense Forces.

The cancellation comes as the springtime commencement season ignites yet another round of debate about student protests against the war in Gaza, which have roiled U.S. campuses in recent years and led to canceled speeches and disruptions during graduations.

Earlier this week, the University of Michigan publicly disavowed a commencement speech delivered by Derek R. Peterson, a history professor, that briefly lauded pro-Palestinian student activists.

That speech sparked threats to strip the university of funding from Republican officials and donors, who said the comments created a hostile environment for Jewish students. The university president’s subsequent apology has drawn condemnation from academic and free-speech groups.

On Tuesday, Elghandour shared a clip on X of Peterson’s speech at the University of Michigan, along with his own caption: “Most people choose convenience. Professor Peterson chose principle. True leadership. Much respect.”