Thawing out! Warming afternoons continue through most of 2022, early 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday was a nice change of pace that offered temperatures in the 40s for us.

While Wednesday starts out cold and frosty, sunshine will once again give our temperatures a welcomed boost.

Highs reach the 47-53° range by the afternoon - nice enough to take a walk and burn some Christmas calories!

High temperature forecast for 12/28/2022

Afternoons continue warming Thursday and Friday, thanks to an increased breeze out of the west and southwest.

Upper level air pattern Thursday, 12/29/2022

By New Year’s Eve, we’ll be overcast with rain showers arriving during the afternoon.

Upper level air pattern Saturday, 12/31/2022

Most forecast data suggests rain into the evening with a break in the action as we get closer to midnight.

New Year's Eve planner - 2022

Download our app for the current radar and forecast updates if you plan on celebrating the New Year outside!

With our storm system northeast of here and cold air nowhere to be found, New Year’s Day looks brighter and warmer.

Highs reach into the 60s by the afternoon, which is about 15° above average!

Forecast for New Year's weekend - 2022 to 2023

Above average warmth is likely to continue at night and each day through much of next week, though there will be waves of rain between next Tuesday and Thursday.