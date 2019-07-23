'Baby Shark' bedding collection available exclusively at Walmart

YouTube/Pinkfong! Kids' Songs & Stories via CNN

Walmart has found a way to feed your child's love of Baby Shark without having to listen to those all too familiar lines for the millionth time.

Baby Shark bedding is now available exclusively at Walmart.

Be the most popular Mommy or Daddy Shark around with a purchase from this colorful collection.

It features bedding sets, comforters, sheets, pillows, blankets and throws featuring the characters.

This collection was released amidst Baby Shark mania, as "Baby Shark Live!" goes on tour in the U.S. this fall and a Baby Shark TV show with Nickelodeon is in the works.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.