Fed-Ex to offer services at Dollar General stores nationwide

Fed-Ex will soon offer services to thousands of Dollar General stores across the country.

The company will offer secure shipping options for customers living in rural communities as part of Fed-Ex's on-site program.

Customers can drop off and pick up pre-packaged and labeled parcels sent via Fed-Ex express or Fed-Ex ground to their neighborhood Dollar General.

Fed-Ex and Dollar General plan to roll out the service at $1,500 general stores later this summer and expand to 8,000 stores by 2020.

The company says more than 90% of Americans will ultimately live within five miles of a Fed-Ex hold retail location.