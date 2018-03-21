Grocery chain Lidl may no longer be opening stores in Roanoke, Salem, Christiansburg

ROANOKE, Va. - A discount grocery chain that planned on building four stores in the region may be reconsidering.

Last year, German-based Lidl said it would build 100 stores on the East Coast by the middle of this year.

In our area, a store was planned for Salem and for Christiansburg, and two were planned for Roanoke County.

The land was cleared for some of the stores, but no work has been done on the properties in months.

Some local officials said they contacted the company for an update but have not received a response.

In a statement Wednesday, a Lidl representative said the company had not made any store announcements for the Roanoke area.

The company said it was assessing a number of sites, but "to date, we have not set dates or timelines for opening stores in the area."

